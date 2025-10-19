10 Dependable Computers You Won't Have To Replace For 5+ Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Good personal computers rarely come on the cheap, and even if you come across a great deal, there's always the issue of how future-proof the particular device is. The last thing you want is to spend several hundred dollars or even over $1,000 on a laptop and have to get a new one less than five years down the line. Thankfully, there are many computers out there that can serve you for five or more years without a significant decline in performance, apart from maybe battery life. However, you can always make your laptop battery last longer with a few tweaks.

The recommendations below include all three types of personal computers you may need: laptops, desktops, and all-in-one desktops. You'll also see outliers like the MacBook Mini, which is a compact desktop. Most of these selections came out within the last two years to ensure you get to use them for as long as possible, especially when it comes to software and security updates — these are dependent on having the latest Windows or macOS versions. The newer computers are more likely to still be running supported operating systems in the next five years or so.