2 Ways To Get Better Battery Life From Your Windows Laptop Or MacBook

If you're the type of laptop user who needs to have multiple programs and tasks firing at once, one of the best ways to hang onto as much power as possible is to turn on your hardware's battery-saver mode. For Windows devotees, this setting is called Energy Saver (formerly Battery Saver), while macOS users will know it as Low Power Mode.

Regardless of your operating system, they both essentially work the same. Once activated, Windows and macOS will start limiting background activities, and your laptop's display should automatically dim. You will also stop receiving push notifications on any connected devices, and in some cases, your system CPU clock speed will be reduced. This method is particularly beneficial if you typically use your laptop for browsing the web, taking notes, streaming videos, and other lighter tasks.

To turn on Energy Saver in Windows, click the Start button > System > Power & Battery. If you need the setting enabled immediately, set the Always Use Energy Saver option to On. You can also click the battery icon on the notification panel and select the Energy Saver quick setting to turn the feature on. For macOS users, open System Settings, then click Battery. Low Power Mode is featured at the top of the menu, along with four dropdown options for when you'd like to activate the feature: Never, Always, Only on Battery, and Only on Power Adapter.