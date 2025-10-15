Smaller, Faster, And Cheaper: Claude Haiku 4.5 AI Model Is The New Default For Claude Free Users

Anthropic released a new small model on Wednesday that might have been spotted in some leaks recently: Claude Haiku 4.5. The AI firm says the small model will offer the same coding performance as Claude Sonnet 4, a state-of-the-art AI model Anthropic launched in May. A few weeks ago, Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.5, its newest flagship AI product. Claude Haiku 4.5 will become the new default model for Claude subscribers who are on the Free plan.

Anthropic said in a blog post that Claude Haiku 4.5 is more than two times faster than Sonnet 4 at producing similar levels of coding performance, while the costs have dropped to one-third of Sonnet 4's costs. Benchmark results that Anthropic provided show that Claude Haiku 4.5 outperformed ChatGPT (GPT-5) and Gemini 2.5 Pro in addition to Sonnet 4 in software engineering tests. Claude Haiku 4.5 also had high scores in other benchmark tests, including agentic tool use, computer use, visual reasoning, and others, as seen below.

Anthropic

When it comes to safety, Anthropic says that Claude Haiku 4.5 showed a "statistically significantly lower overall rate of misaligned behaviors" than Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.1." Thus, Claude Haiku 4.5 is Anthropic's safest model yet. Claude Haiku 4.5 will be available everywhere on Wednesday, with pricing set at $1/$5 per million input and output tokens.