Claude Sonnet 4.5 Launches With A Surprise Experiment: The AI Can Generate The App You Want On The Fly

Anthropic on Monday unveiled its next-generation AI model, Claude Sonnet 4.5, calling it the "best coding model in the world." The AI firm says its new model is "the best model at using computers," and shows significant improvements in reasoning and math. Claude Sonnet 4.5 tops several benchmark tests, with Anthropic saying the AI can maintain focus for more than 30 hours on complex tasks, compared to seven hours for Opus 4.

The AI's computer use abilities have also improved compared to Sonnet 4, with Anthropic making the Claude for Chrome extension more widely available. The tool lets the AI perform actions on behalf of the user,. Claude Sonnet 4.5 is also safer, with the company saying the model is its most aligned ever, featuring reduced "concerning behaviors," like "sycophancy, deception, power-seeking, and the tendency to encourage delusional thinking."

Anthropic

If that's not enough to indicate how big an upgrade Claude Sonnet 4.5 is, you should know the new AI model is the only one in Anthropic's history that was able to create a working version of the Claude website, according to a demo. A new "Imagine with Claude" feature is even more exciting, though the feature is available only in preview to Max subscribers. Imagine with Claude lets the AI generate code on the fly, without taking into account prewritten code or functionality. Instead, Claude creates in real-time, responding to what the user is doing.