4 Essential Android Apps For Photography That You Should Be Using

For photographers looking to use a mobile device for high-end results, the camera app that comes installed on many Android phones rarely gives enough control over the camera hardware to achieve those results. In order to help less experienced mobile camera users with quick, share-ready results, these apps rely heavily on post-processing and generalized algorithms instead of user input.

Even newer flagships such as the Google Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 don't necessarily give experienced photographers the camera controls they need in order to capture the world to their specific visual liking. But many Android phones have camera hardware perfectly capable of doing more, which makes it simply a matter of finding the right software to unlock a phone's photographic potential.

The Google Play Store is full of Android photography apps — both free and paid — that can help you fully tap into what your phone's camera can do. We've narrowed them down to the essentials, and among them you'll find options that offer full exposure controls and the ability to shoot RAW images, as well as some that offer editing features to help you achieve the look you're going for.