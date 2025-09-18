How To Take Instagram-Worthy Photos Of The Moon With Your iPhone

The iPhone offers one of the best camera experiences in mobile phones, especially the newer models, and especially the latest Pro and Pro Max models. That said, the iPhone camera has limitations and can't quite match the capabilities of professional gear in specific situations. Taking photos of the moon is one such example. Getting the perfect shot of a full moon for Instagram and other social media apps is more difficult with the iPhone. But it's not an impossible ask.

The default Camera app on the iPhone does not have as many manual controls as a professional camera to help photographers take great photos of the moon. Combined with the hardware limitations, like the iPhone's inability to provide the same level of zoom as a DSLR, taking the perfect shot of the moon might be more difficult if all you want to do is point and shoot your iPhone at the night sky and hope that Night Mode will get you the perfect shot for your Instagram followers.

Taking a fast photo of the moon will result in a blurry, bright blob of light in the middle of the sky, instead of the beautiful crescent moon or the crater detail expected from full moon photography. The iPhone's Night Mode algorithms will try to brighten the shot, and that's what will make the already bright moon appear as a smeared blob in the sky. But there are ways to take great photos using nothing but the iPhone in your pocket and the default Camera app. One method involves manually controlling camera settings. The other will have you recording 4K video of the moon and then saving screenshots from it.