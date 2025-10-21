The Best Headphones To Buy On Amazon, According To Audio Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of headphones out there — wired, wireless, earbuds, open-ear, and beyond — which means you have a lot of choices ahead of you if you're looking for a new pair. Luckily, more qualified audio experts have taken the time to review some of the best headphones on Amazon and have come up with a certified list of bangers. At the top of that list, according to RTings, are the Sony WH-1000XM6 noise cancelling wireless headphones, which retail at $448 to $460 on Amazon depending on the style you choose. The previous generation made it on the list of BGR's best headphones in 2024, based on expert testing, and the older Sony WH-1000XM4 are still some of the best ANC headphones you can get, so it's no surprise to see the newest model getting such high praise.

Powered by what Sony calls advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system, the WH-1000XM6 headphones deliver pristine active noise cancellation (or ANC), which is excellent when you're out and about. You don't have to worry about your tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts being drowned out by the ambient noise of urban environments, a loud household, or anything else happening around you. That's thanks to the QN3 HD noise cancelling processor, which optimizes the headphones' 12 built-in microphones.

The WH-1000XM6 comes with a compact carrying case and has a folding headphones design, battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, and options to use both Bluetooth wireless and wired connections for high-fidelity. You can also use the Sony 360 Reality Audio feature with compatible streaming services for more immersive surround audio.