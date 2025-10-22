Apple Is Warning iPhone Users To Stop Using This Popular Browser - Here's Why

Apple iPhones come loaded with Apple's own Safari web browser, which is what most people use. However, others prefer Chrome, with a reported 30% of iPhone users choosing the rival browser or using it alongside Safari. Why? It offers benefits you don't get with Safari, most notably Chrome's new Gemini integrations for AI assistance. There's also Google Lens for searching images for identification, web page translations, and easy sign-in with an existing Google account to access saved passwords, payment details, bookmarks, and more. According to Apple, however, that browser isn't recommended for use on an iPhone. Unsurprisingly, the phone maker claims that Safari is the safest browser option to use.

Of course, it makes practical sense that Apple would want to promote its own home-grown browser on its devices. But Apple users across the board love being able to access Chrome on their iPhones, MacBooks, or iPads. They like the user interface, Google app integration, features like extensions, and the incredibly intelligent AI experience. There is a specific reason Apple is suggesting its faithful iPhone users stick with Safari, though, and it largely has to do with security and privacy.