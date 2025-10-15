You Can Now Text Spotify's AI DJ To Request Music

If you're looking to get started using the new texting requests, as well as the personalized prompts that can now appear in the DJ feature, then you can do so at any point by launching the Spotify app and searching for DJ. Next, tap on the DJ playlist, and tap the blue and green button in the bottom right corner. This will allow you to talk to the DJ using voice or text, and you can select from a series of different prompts that pop up which try to determine what kind of mood you might be in at that moment in time.

Spotify also says that you can make relatively complex requests, even noting that saying something like "play some cozy folk music for fall" should give you a nice blend of music. If you haven't tried out Spotify's DJ yet, now might not be a bad time to give it a whirl. The feature has seen so much love that even other music streamers are launching their own versions, with YouTube Music now testing out AI hosts. We have yet to see an Apple Music competitor, though, making this just one of many features Spotify has that Apple Music doesn't.