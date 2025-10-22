5 Tips To Master ChatGPT In Your Daily Life

One of the easiest ways to master ChatGPT is to give it as much information and context as possible. This will help it give you personalized responses that are far more valuable than the usual generic ones it might give anyone else. For instance, instead of saying, "Give me a five-day London travel itinerary," you could say, "Give me a five-day London travel itinerary that allows plenty of time for relaxation and prioritizes exploring museums."

Additional information and context helps the model understand exactly what you're looking for and create a more curated response. You can also include details about yourself to make the output even more relevant. For example: "I enjoy a slow pace of travel and prefer fine dining experiences. I would like to avoid crowded places."

You can use ChatGPT's "Edit message" hack to add such details without needing to type new prompts each time. Similarly, if you need help with an email, don't just ask, "Write a professional email." Instead, try: "Write a friendly yet professional email to a potential client, introducing my event management services. I want to sound approachable but confident." Adding context about your preferences and goals allows ChatGPT to give you more relevant responses. The more specific you are about what you want, the more ChatGPT feels like a personalized assistant rather than a generic chatbot.