Are There Downsides To Using A USB Hub?

An affordable and feature-packed USB hub can feel like a lifesaver when your laptop or desktop starts running out of ports, as it lets you plug in everything, from external drives to keyboards and webcams, all through a single device. However, you're not imagining things if you've used a USB port and have noticed random disconnects, slow data transfer speeds, or devices that won't power on.

While USB hubs are designed for convenience, they're not without trade-offs. Depending on the quality of the hub and how many devices are connected, you can run into issues like limited bandwidth, insufficient power delivery, or occasional hardware instability. For instance, some of the best external hard drives and cameras, with high power draws, may not receive enough juice from an unpowered hub, leading to performance hiccups or outright disconnects.

A USB hub won't necessarily harm your system, but it can introduce quirks that are worth understanding before you rely on one full-time. From power distribution and data bottlenecks to potential interference, there's a lot more going on under the hood of a simple USB hub than you may expect. Here's what you should know about the potential downsides of using a USB hub, and how to avoid them.