Amazon's Bestselling USB Accessory Is Just $17 And It's Packed With Features
USB is an incredibly versatile interface that's used for everything from data transfers to power delivery in computers, mobile devices, and other gadgets. One accessory that truly takes full advantage of this interface is a USB docking station or hub, which can seamlessly expand the port selection on your devices. Since several laptops nowadays come with limited ports, a dongle like this is essential. Notably, a USB hub can not only give you more USB ports to use, but also additional i/o like HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet, etc.
So, it's no surprise that a USB hub from Anker is the best-selling USB accessory on Amazon. Simply called the Anker USB-C Hub (5-in-1), it's pretty affordable with a typical price tag of $17 (sometimes even lower), and has received hundreds of favorable reviews. It also has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, making it a top option in the category. The Anker USB-C Hub has a lot going for it, from its metal finish and compact design to power delivery support and a long 18-month warranty. As the name suggests, it plugs into your computer, tablet, or smartphone via the USB-C port and expands the port selection to five.
Features of the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
One of the most useful ports on the Anker hub is HDMI, which is capable of delivering up to a 4K 30Hz signal to a connected display. You also get three USB Type-A ports — two of which are rated for USB 2.0 speeds — making them suitable for peripherals. The third Type-A port is USB 3.2 Gen 1, supporting up to 5 Gbps data transfer speeds. More importantly, the Anker hub supports pass-through charging and features a USB-C port that can draw up to 100W of power from a connected wall adapter, with 10W used by the hub and the remainder passed on to the laptop for charging.
The Anker USB-C Hub is also widely compatible, supporting Android, Chrome OS, iPadOS, macOS, and Windows. That said, it doesn't work with Linux computers. Many buyers appreciate its portable form factor, making it easy to carry around in a laptop bag or purse. Another positive noted by several owners is its plug-and-play operation, since it doesn't require any drivers or special software. It's important to note, though, that a small number of buyers have highlighted that the hub stopped working after several days or weeks. Some people also had trouble with HDMI connections using the Anker hub. Fortunately, the brand offers 30-day free returns if you receive a defective unit. Outside of the return period, you can reach out to Anker for any issues, as the USB-C hub comes with an 18-month warranty.