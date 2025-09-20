Amazon's Bestselling USB Accessory Is Just $17 And It's Packed With Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB is an incredibly versatile interface that's used for everything from data transfers to power delivery in computers, mobile devices, and other gadgets. One accessory that truly takes full advantage of this interface is a USB docking station or hub, which can seamlessly expand the port selection on your devices. Since several laptops nowadays come with limited ports, a dongle like this is essential. Notably, a USB hub can not only give you more USB ports to use, but also additional i/o like HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet, etc.

So, it's no surprise that a USB hub from Anker is the best-selling USB accessory on Amazon. Simply called the Anker USB-C Hub (5-in-1), it's pretty affordable with a typical price tag of $17 (sometimes even lower), and has received hundreds of favorable reviews. It also has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, making it a top option in the category. The Anker USB-C Hub has a lot going for it, from its metal finish and compact design to power delivery support and a long 18-month warranty. As the name suggests, it plugs into your computer, tablet, or smartphone via the USB-C port and expands the port selection to five.