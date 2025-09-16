3 Ways To Level Up Your Desk With Your Monitor's USB Ports

Modern monitors are not just displays for your computer; they can do so much more. Some monitors feature a built-in KVM functionality, allowing you to use a single set of keyboard, monitor, and mouse seamlessly with multiple computers. Similarly, some monitors, like the LG Smart Monitor Swing, come with a built-in operating system that lets you use them as fully functional machines without needing a connected computer.

However, one of the most useful features you'll find in most monitors is the built-in USB ports. These ports work almost the same as if you have connected a USB hub to your computer, and as a result, you can plug a ton of devices into them to streamline your setup and workflow. These USB ports are particularly helpful when you're using the monitor with a laptop that has a limited port selection.

So, here are some of the most helpful things you can do with your monitor's USB ports.