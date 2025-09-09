Here's What The USB Port On Your Computer Monitor Is For

The first USB port hit the market in 1996, and the Universal Serial Bus quickly became the go-to port for connecting peripheral devices to computers. It remains a popular connection port today, with phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and a whole range of electronics featuring some form of USB connection.

If you have an external monitor set up with your laptop or desktop computer, it's possible that monitor will give you access to more functionality than extra screen real estate. Your computer monitor likely has one, if not several, USB ports on the back. This makes it, essentially, a USB hub, and similarly to the way a router's USB port allows for additional connectivity, the USB ports on your computer monitor can be put to use in a number of ways.

Among other things, your monitor's USB port can allow for the expansion of hard drive space, the ability to print, the transmission of video, and even the capacity to charge electronics. Different USB types provide different possibilities, however, so it's important to distinguish between USB ports and their potential uses.