4 USB Accessories From Ikea Actually Worth Buying (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ikea is often the go-to store for most people when moving into a new home or just shopping for furniture in general. Although Ikea is primarily known for its affordable, modernist home furnishings, it hasn't shied away from incorporating tech into its offerings and embracing smart home products. The company has even dabbled in virtual reality and uses drones to measure store inventory. So, it's not surprising to find tech products in Ikea stores and on the company website.

While Ikea's tech product selection is barely a fraction of what you would get in a tech-focused store, such as Best Buy or B&H Photo, or even large departmental store chains like Target or Walmart, it does stock some handy USB accessories. That said, not all of its USB accessories are winners, and you can easily find better alternatives elsewhere. However, there are some excellent options that are widely liked by Ikea shoppers and are actually worth spending your money on.