4 USB Accessories From Ikea Actually Worth Buying (According To Users)
Ikea is often the go-to store for most people when moving into a new home or just shopping for furniture in general. Although Ikea is primarily known for its affordable, modernist home furnishings, it hasn't shied away from incorporating tech into its offerings and embracing smart home products. The company has even dabbled in virtual reality and uses drones to measure store inventory. So, it's not surprising to find tech products in Ikea stores and on the company website.
While Ikea's tech product selection is barely a fraction of what you would get in a tech-focused store, such as Best Buy or B&H Photo, or even large departmental store chains like Target or Walmart, it does stock some handy USB accessories. That said, not all of its USB accessories are winners, and you can easily find better alternatives elsewhere. However, there are some excellent options that are widely liked by Ikea shoppers and are actually worth spending your money on.
Sjöss 45W 2-port USB-C Charger
Ikea's Sjöss 45W 2-port USB-C Charger is a versatile wired power brick that can deliver fast charging to all iPhone models, Google Pixel devices, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones — thanks to its USB Power Delivery, Quick Charge 4+, and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support. You can even use it to charge your Chromebook or MacBook, as it can provide up to 45W of power when a single port is being used. Speaking of ports, there are two USB-C ports onboard — both top out at 22W when charging two devices simultaneously.
The charger has a fairly utilitarian design, but it includes critical safety features, such as protection against overcurrent, short circuit, and overheating. It's also reasonably priced at $25. So, it's no surprise that it's pretty popular among Ikea shoppers, who have awarded it an average rating of 4.7 from over 200 reviews. They like its pricing and the ability to charge two devices simultaneously. The only major issue is that the charger is prone to picking up scratches on its glossy casing.
Lagergång LED Lamp
Monitor light bars are pretty handy accessories that help eliminate reflections and glare from your monitor's screen while also reducing eye strain in dark ambient conditions. Ikea offers a pretty nice monitor light bar in the form of the Lagergång LED Lamp. This $25 light bar hooks onto the top of your computer monitor and evenly illuminates your display and the area around it. While the light bar itself is made from ABS plastic, the hanger is made of steel to ensure the light bar gets a secure mount and doesn't move around or fall off. The installation process is fairly easy, and you will have it up in a matter of minutes.
It has three light intensities and comes with a built-in touch dimmer to make it easy to control the light output. It's also powered by a USB-C connector, which you can connect directly to your display if it has a spare USB-C port. You can also use an adapter, such as the Ugreen USB-A to USB-C Adapter, if there are only USB Type-A ports on your machine. Buyers have mostly positive feedback to share about the Lagergång LED Lamp and have given it an average rating of 4.3 from over 120 reviews. They appreciate its quick installation and the amount of light it produces.
Skotat Extension Cord
With built-in 45W USB PD charging ports and a design that's meant to sit flush with walls and corners, the Skotat Extension Cord is a solid power strip for your desk setup. It has three AC outlets that you can use to connect any electronics you may want, and the two USB-C ports are suitable for topping up your phone, tablet, and even some laptops. It's also reasonably priced at $40, as you are essentially getting the Sjöss 45W 2-port USB-C charger as part of the power strip. You also get a clean and minimal design with mounting holes.
Ikea has also added a slew of safety features, such as overcurrent protection, short circuit protection, and overheating protection, to ensure that the extension board doesn't cause any mishaps. The Skotat Extension Cord has been well-received among Ikea shoppers internationally and has garnered an average rating of 4.5. Buyers appreciate the built-in fast-charging USB-C ports and the power strip's design. The only major complaint is the lack of internal shutters to block the insertion of plugs that are not supposed to go in. Some consumers also wish for the availability of more color options.
Jansjö LED USB Lamp
USB-powered LED lamps are versatile light sources that you can plug into pretty much any USB port to get a bit of illumination. Ikea has a pretty good option in its catalog in the form of the Jansjö LED USB Lamp. It uses a USB Type-A connector for power with a consumption of around 0.3W, and has a flexible stem to help you get the perfect angle for your needs. In terms of specifics, the Jansjö LED USB Lamp produces 10 lumens of light and has a warm white output.
It will set you back $8, and there is not much in terms of installation. You simply take it out of the packaging and plug it into a USB port — and boom, it's shining! The simplicity and ease of use are likely the reasons for its popularity at Ikea. It has a pretty excellent 4.4 average rating from over 550 reviews. Folks appreciate its discrete lighting, utilitarian design, and portability. There are no major criticisms; however, some people decry the lack of a power button.
How we selected these products
Our Ikea USB accessory recommendations were selected after careful consideration of several important parameters, such as the output power of adapters, the number of devices a charger can power, and how much utility a gadget adds in everyday life. We chose products that'll add value to a computer or desk setup without being too complicated to use or expensive. We also focused on accessories that have received an average rating of at least 4.3 out of 5, indicating that buyers like the products' functionality and reliability.