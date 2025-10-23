How To Access Android Updates Early On Your Google Pixel Phone

If you're looking to get a taste of Google's latest and greatest features for your phone, then signing up for the Android Beta for Pixel program can be a great way to gain early access to Android software releases. In September 2025, Google added the Pixel 10 lineup to the list of phones eligible for beta updates, allowing the latest Pixel devices to get in on the ground floor of what's coming next for Android.

Betas can be a great way to experiment with new features and software — such as getting access to test the Android 16 redesign before it became publicly available — and it can also be useful for helping Google with feedback concerning the next iteration of the operating system. For the Google Pixel lineup, anything from the Pixel 6 and onward is capable of joining the Android Beta Program. This includes the recent addition of the Pixel 10 lineup, including the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If you're completely new to the beta software world, be sure to do plenty of research before diving into anything. Betas are typically experimental, meaning things can and likely will go wrong, and opting out of the program at the wrong time may result in your device being wiped. It is highly recommended that you create a backup, though be warned that betas can interfere with the restoration process as well. You can create a backup by navigating to Settings > Google > All Services > Backup > Back up now.