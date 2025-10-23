How To Prevent Your Smart TV From Spying On Your Activities

While most of us typically focus on the unwanted tracking being done by the apps and websites on our computers and phones, smart TVs are quietly collecting almost as much data about us. Modern TVs have become smarter and have started collecting an insane amount of data from their viewers using software called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR). People may unintentionally enable this feature while setting up a TV, not realizing what privacy they are giving up.

ACR records everything, regardless of whether you are utilizing the best streaming services and apps, or viewing other items on your TV screen, such as your security camera feed, personal photo slideshows, or what you cast from your phone or play via a connected device. This data not only reaches the TV manufacturer but potentially its partners, too.

So, if you're alarmed at the scope of this data collection, there is a way to stop it. It may require wading through your device's settings, but you can disable the data tracking. Here are the steps on how to do so on all major smart TV platforms. Remember, this won't disable all the data collection happening on your TV – your streaming apps may also be snooping on you – but it will significantly reduce the spying.