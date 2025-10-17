OpenAI's Sora App Is A Massive Hit, But The Reviews Tell A Different Story

Say what you will about OpenAI's ChatGPT and Sora, but as a creative, I avoid using them as much as possible. Don't get me wrong, I understand the allure, but I'm not on board with some of the inner workings of the technology. That doesn't change the fact that these platforms are extremely popular. The Sora app amassed over one million downloads on iPhone in just five days after its September launch. That's despite users needing a special invite code to start interacting with the app. Quite alarmingly, even with all those users downloading it, using the video creation tools, and generating to their heart's content, the Sora by OpenAI app currently has a less-than-three-star-rating — 2.8 stars as of writing.

If it's so popular, why the low rating? What we can gather from this information, and the massive influx of downloads, is that people really want to use Sora to create content, even if only to see what it's capable of. The problem or the discrepancy seems to be with the unlocked features after the hubbub dies down. For starters, you can't even use the app without an invite code and there are no guidelines for who gets one other than that OpenAI is prioritizing ChatGPT Pro users. The content restrictions can be incredibly limiting when you do get access, unless you're early. Of course, we can't overlook the alternatives, with Veo 3, Wan 2.5, and Runway Gen-3 Alpha. Though, with OpenAI planning to integrate Sora into ChatGPT, the combo alone may make things more accessible than comparable solutions.