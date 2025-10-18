Xiaomi 15T Pro Review: Inching Closer To Flagship

On the back of the Xiaomi 15T Pro, you'll find a triple camera system made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Generally speaking, the images captured by the device looked stunning. In well-lit environments, images were bright and vibrant while remaining relatively accurate. Xiaomi is still working with Leica for the color science of its photos, and you can choose between a few different profiles. I mostly stuck to the default Leica Authentic profile.

Christian de Looper for BGR

With its 5x optical zoom, I found that the telephoto camera produced excellent results too. Sometimes, telephoto cameras that zoom this far can result in a gap between the main camera and telephoto camera where you can see how digital zoom is used at 4x or so. Thankfully, images zoomed at 4x still looked quite good, even though they of course did use digital zoom. I did find that the camera was a little inconsistent when it came to colors — images taken with the telephoto camera looked a little different than those taken with the main camera.

Christian de Looper for BGR

The phone lets you zoom at up to 100x and uses generative AI to add more detail to images taken past 20x. I found that it did a pretty good job at delivering a final image that stayed true to what was in the actual scene. Though, of course, at the maximum 100x zoom, things do look a little funky.

Christian de Looper for BGR

The ultrawide camera is pretty good, too, though perhaps not quite as impressive as the main and telephoto cameras. I'm still able to capture pretty vibrant shots most of the time, and I was still able to capture as much detail in low light. That, of course, is a pretty niche situation, and the main and telephoto cameras still did a good job when it came to low-light photography. As a whole, the camera system built into the phone is excellent.