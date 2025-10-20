Meta Wants Facebook AI To View All The Photos In Your Camera Roll

Meta announced a new AI feature that Facebook users can take advantage of to streamline the process of sharing photos and videos on the social network. The company wants Facebook users to agree to upload their camera rolls on an ongoing basis to Meta's servers, where the AI will suggest content to share on Facebook, along with proposing edits to make the content stand out. The feature is opt-in, as Facebook points out in a blog post, and it's available in the U.S. and Canada. It builds on an AI initiative Meta announced in June, when Facebook rolled out prompts to users in certain regions asking them for permission to upload their photos to Meta's servers for "cloud processing" features that would help them find and improve content for sharing on its social networks. Later, some Facebook users found that Meta might be scanning their photo libraries without them knowing.

The newly announced feature is problematic, as Meta wants users to agree to let its AI analyze all the images in the camera roll. "With your permission and the help of AI, our new feature enables Facebook to automatically surface hidden gems – those memorable moments that get lost among screenshots, receipts, and random snaps – and edit them to save or share," Meta said. The prompt has some good news, though. If you enable the feature, the information in your camera roll won't be used for ad targeting. Meta says it will check the content for "safety and integrity purposes."