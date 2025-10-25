Five Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Audiophile's Home

Turntables are in demand and the market is cluttered with many options, but it's an expensive hobby. For those not yet ready to invest big sums into a record player, the Victrola Journey II is a good starting point. The Journey II comes with built-in stereo speakers, a three-speed belt-drive mechanism (33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM), and Bluetooth 5.0 input. It's a compact, ready to play device, and at $69 on Amazon, it offers fuller vocals and sound details thanks to a wider frequency response (80 Hz to 15 kHz).

With a built-in 2-watt speaker, it can produce decent output, and you can connect external speakers for higher-fidelity sound. The issue with cheaper turntables is they damage vinyls faster, often due to their heavy tonearm and low-quality stylus that applies too much force into grooves. The Journey II is less aggressive than most and reasonable for your old or secondhand records.

While the Journey II has a close competitor in Crosley Cruiser Plus ($59), which is a more sturdy turntable with Bluetooth output, the Journey II's clearer frequency response is a better deal for a clean output. For a true entry to the world of turntables, one may have to shell out about $200-$250, and some more for external speakers. At under $100, Journey II offers new enthusiasts an entry to the world of records. It can't match the features offered by expensive turntables meant for serious audiophiles, but offers an invite to casual and curious listeners and early adopters.