Five Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Audiophile's Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Sony's WH-1000XM6 made headlines this "Techtember" launch season, tempting audiophiles with high-tier specifications for an impulse purchase. However, their eye-watering price tags could be a dealbreaker for many. You don't have to spend a fortune, especially on headphones alone, for a perfect audio setup. Sony's WH-1000XM6 cost $399; in that budget, you can make your own home setup with some interesting devices. Whether you obsess over crisp sound, punchy bass, a detailed soundstage, and style, there are hidden-gems that cover all the bases.
From vintage-looking vinyl players and portable Bluetooth speakers to in-ear monitors (IEMs) that deliver studio-grade detail, these five gadgets (all under $100) punch above their weight class, and in some cases outperform expensive competitors. Whether you're a vinyl enthusiast, new to IEMs, or someone building their first serious audio setup, here are five gadgets for those who obsess over audio details and performance.
FiiO Snowsky Melody
If in-ear monitors have caught your fancy, or you want more from your wired headphones, the FiiO Snowsky Melody digital-to-analog converter (DAC) can be the right $40 gadget to enhance your audio journey. Most Bluetooth earphones often spoil the listening experience with latency issues and erratic connections, and charging them regularly is another task. While many people are switching to wired IEMs for a better sound output, it's hard to connect them directly to phones, as flagship phones have largely ditched the much-loved 3.5mm jack for a USB-C slot.
The Snowsky Melody solves both issues: You can enjoy a detailed output and get your 3.5mm jack back, along with a 4.4mm jack to connect other devices. It also eliminates background noise, which sensitive IEMs often reveal in cheap converters, with its 127dB signal-to-noise ratio and low impedance. Besides, you get 10-band EQ through FiiO's app to tune headphones as per your preference. The wooden housing here makes it look better than most competitors in this price range.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
From grunge guitar distortion to acoustic sets, Marshall speakers offer powerful output for all music genres. Its Emberton II continues that legacy, even in a small form factor. The portable speaker is not only limited to Rock music lovers, it promises a versatile performance for those who love many genres. Sure, you don't get the iconic Marshall knobs here, like in Kilburn, Acton, and Stanmore, but this portable speaker doesn't compromise on anything crucial; even its aesthetics.
It also solves a problem that plagues most portable speakers: directional audio. Thanks to its "True Stereophonic" technology, the Emberton II offers multi-directional sound. Add to that, you can connect your speaker to another Emberton II speaker for more amplification. The Emberton II usually sells for around $140, but it's available for less, as Marshall has introduced the Emberton's successor with some meaningful upgrades.
While competitors like the JBL Flip 6 ($119) or Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 offer a stiff competition, they offer more bass-heavy output and are mostly suitable for outdoor locations. With its 30-hour battery life, solid build quality, excellent sound staging, and IP67 water and dust resistance for rugged use, the Emberton II is priced competitively at just under $100 on Amazon, making it a great deal.
Victrola Journey II Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
Turntables are in demand and the market is cluttered with many options, but it's an expensive hobby. For those not yet ready to invest big sums into a record player, the Victrola Journey II is a good starting point. The Journey II comes with built-in stereo speakers, a three-speed belt-drive mechanism (33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM), and Bluetooth 5.0 input. It's a compact, ready to play device, and at $69 on Amazon, it offers fuller vocals and sound details thanks to a wider frequency response (80 Hz to 15 kHz).
With a built-in 2-watt speaker, it can produce decent output, and you can connect external speakers for higher-fidelity sound. The issue with cheaper turntables is they damage vinyls faster, often due to their heavy tonearm and low-quality stylus that applies too much force into grooves. The Journey II is less aggressive than most and reasonable for your old or secondhand records.
While the Journey II has a close competitor in Crosley Cruiser Plus ($59), which is a more sturdy turntable with Bluetooth output, the Journey II's clearer frequency response is a better deal for a clean output. For a true entry to the world of turntables, one may have to shell out about $200-$250, and some more for external speakers. At under $100, Journey II offers new enthusiasts an entry to the world of records. It can't match the features offered by expensive turntables meant for serious audiophiles, but offers an invite to casual and curious listeners and early adopters.
Kinera Celest T1 Bluetooth Headphone Ear Hook
If you have made the switch to IEMs, but miss the convenience of wireless listening, the Celest T1 Bluetooth adapter can bridge that gap. You can convert wired earbuds into true wireless by attaching them to this Bluetooth adapter. It is ideal for both casual and serious IEM users who want the flexibility of wireless audio, without sacrificing too much fidelity.
Although codecs like LDAC or aptX HD are not supported, which may be a dealbreaker for some, it offers AAC/SBC high-res audio decoding. Most cheap ear hook adapters last for about 5-6 hours; T1, on the other hand, offers around 13 hours of playtime (around 50 hours with charging case), which is excellent. Most low-end adapters have connection dropouts, while the Celest T1 sports Bluetooth 5.3 for stability.
For serious IEM users, premium models like FiiO ($175) prove to be an all-round option, but at $29, the Celest T1 offers a good mix of long battery life, comfort, solid tuning, and most importantly, wireless experience without sound quality compromises.
Edifier R980T Bookshelf Speakers
Bookshelf speakers are popular among audiophiles for their mid-range clarity, and their large soundstage impresses those who obsess over output details. If you're looking for bookshelf speakers for your room, but don't have the budget for Klipsch or other premium options, the Edifier R980T can be just the right addition for your audio setup.
It's often hard to get the right mids and highs from cheap bookshelf speakers. What makes R980T reliable for a medium room setup is it has 4-inch bass drivers, enough for rich midrange frequencies and 24W RMS, which is enough for a speaker of this size to offer a warm and balanced output. This tuning is ideal for extended listening sessions in a small to medium room.
Thanks to its dual RCA inputs, connecting them to vinyl players, phones, or desktops is easy and useful if your turntable or desktop have sub-par output. Currently at $99 on Amazon, the Edifier R980T offers excellent value for the price.