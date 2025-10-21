Amazon Prime Members Are Saving $0.25 Per Gallon On Fuel - Here's How

To start saving, you'll need to link your Earnify account to your Amazon account. Earnify is a free service that rewards users with points when they make eligible purchases that can be redeemed for cashback or savings on future purchases. You can sign up for the service through the Earnify app.

The discount on gas offered by Amazon is only available at the around 7,500 partnered BP, ampm, or Amoco gas stations. You can use the Earnify app to locate a qualifying station near you for refueling, but be sure to input your phone number at the pump, use a linked payment method, or manually input your purchase into the Earnify app to receive the savings. But a discount on gas is just one of the many services offered by Prime that customers often forget about.

Amazon Prime was first introduced as a way to get packages to you faster but has since evolved to offer users much more. Be sure to take advantage of all the services included with your subscription. You can get your groceries delivered with Amazon Fresh and your medicine delivered through Amazon Pharmacy for free with your Prime subscription. Also, don't forget to use the free Twitch Prime subscription included with Amazon Prime every month to support your favorite streamer. Utilizing these services can help you justify Prime's price tag by saving you money on things you may have already been doing.