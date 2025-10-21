SpaceX Just Won A Pentagon Contract Worth $714 Million - Here's What It's For

There are a few factors under consideration when awarding launch contracts, but the two main ones are launch vehicles or capabilities and location. Back in April, for example, the United Launch Alliance was only awarded a handful of the missions because the company's launch pad for its heavy Vulcan rocket was still under construction. ULA was not certified for West Coast launches, and the order went to SpaceX by default. Currently, SpaceX launches from Florida and California, and while it is working on Starship, which may have bigger problems than its launch, it still has other viable equipment like Falcon Heavy.

Interestingly, while Blue Origin did win orders in April, it's not yet certified for military launches. Back in 2020, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and Dynetics to help it get to the moon. After that, NASA also worked with SpaceX to launch a new mission for mapping space weather. However, Blue Origin was not eligible for the current round of military launches — it may be ready for the batches in 2027. That is another reason why SpaceX has been awarded many orders, as it meets the vehicle requirements and location launch opportunities. Before companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, ULA was the sole and primary launch provider for the Pentagon and related government programs. Things have changed in recent years, though.