NASA Launches New Mission With SpaceX To Map Space Weather

The NASA Space Weather Program studies how weather in space affects not only humans on Earth, but also how it could create challenges for astronauts and spacecraft on missions. Space weather is a term that refers to the way the sun impacts us and other objects in our solar system. Things like solar wind, solar flares, and particle events can influence our GPS signals, power grids, and even create atmospheric drag on flying crafts. As we know from research on old trees, solar storms can pose a catastrophic threat to our society.

NASA aims to study space weather in order to forecast it accurately. In the same way you might alter your plans if you knew a thunderstorm was approaching, NASA wants to be able to predict space weather events more accurately to guide our reactions to them. It will be helpful not only for Earth operations but also for missions in space, where astronauts are particularly vulnerable.

A collaboration is underway between NASA, SpaceX, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). On September 24, 2025, a rocket launch carried critical equipment to study space weather. This three-part mission will lay the foundation for a future where we can better understand and forecast the weather outside of Earth.