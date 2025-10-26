4 MacBook Widgets Everyone Should Be Using

You may not realize it, but your macOS desktop can be more than just a place for files and folders — it can be a powerful hub of widgets. These miniature apps sit right on your screen, letting you check the weather, keep tabs on your calendar, track reminders, follow the news, and more, all without having to open your essential MacBook applications.

For years, Apple has kept widgets somewhat hidden away in the Notification Center, which meant that few mainstream users were using them. However, that has changed with macOS Tahoe, making widgets easier to access and helping to encourage personalization of your Mac's workspace.

Desktop widgets are available on MacBooks with macOS Sonoma or later and come with a selection of pre-installed widgets to help you get started. Once I got started and found how convenient widgets were, whether it was a quick glance at my upcoming appointments or controlling my smart-home devices from my desktop, it left me with a desire to browse the App Store for even more widgets. If you're ready to take your macOS Tahoe experience beyond the basics, exploring widgets is a simple way to make your desktop feel smarter and more useful. Here are four widgets that are must-haves for all Mac owners.