2 Tips For Speeding Up Your ChatGPT Answers

If you plan to keep using a free ChatGPT account, the best way to get faster responses is by using it in non-peak hours. For example, after midnight or in the early hours of the morning are especially quiet, so that's likely the best period to get faster replies. Of course, that doesn't mean the service will be unusable at 10am. Another tip to speed up your answers is to know how to ask questions. We've provided several tips on how to improve your prompts. The most useful thing is to write detailed questions, setting out how the AI should reply, what you expect from it, how you expect it to present the answer, and even the tone it uses.

If fast responses are really important to you, the most reliable way to achieve that is to pay for ChatGPT Plus. Users on this plan get better models, early access to new features, almost unlimited usage, and priority over free users when it comes to having their questions answered.