How To Use Call Screening On Android Auto (And Why You Should)

Google is expanding one of Android's best features to your car by integrating Call Screening into Android Auto. Call Screening uses Google Assistant to answer a phone call for you to determine if it's a call you want to take. This helps to filter out scam calls while ensuring you don't miss the important ones.

Call Screening is configured through the Settings menu on your phone. From there, you can adjust the desired level of protection, by determining what calls it screens, such as automatically declining known spam calls or screening all unknown numbers that reach you while you're driving.

Newer Android phones likely already have Android Auto installed. If yours does not, you can download it for free from the Google Play Store. Android Auto is a useful tool that streamlines GPS navigation, manages calls and texts, and integrates other essential apps, allowing drivers to stay focused on the road. With its integration into Android Auto, you can have the benefits of Call Screening even while you're on the go.