Starlink Vs. 5G Internet - Which Offers Better Speeds?

When comparing Starlink and 5G internet, the "better" option largely depends on where you live. Starlink's satellite-based broadband can deliver impressive speeds, often between 100 and 200 Mbps for downloads with a latency of around 25-60 milliseconds. According to Starlink's own network updates, the median download speed in the U.S. for over 2 million active customers during peak demand was nearly 200 Mbps as of July 2025. That's significantly better than older satellite internet, but still worse than fiber or the best terrestrial wireless options.

With that said, Starlink's performance depends heavily on geography, sky visibility, and whether the signal path is obstructed by trees, buildings, or other sources of interference. Performance in rural or open-sky locations tends to meet or exceed advertised averages, while speeds and latency may degrade in more densely built or forested areas. Also, the weather can intermittently impact throughput and reliability.

5G, on the other hand, thrives in the opposite conditions. In cities or towns with strong network coverage, mid-band and mmWave 5G easily surpass Starlink, regularly hitting 200-2,000 Mbps on modern smartphones or routers and offering lower latency for gaming and streaming. Yet 5G's range is limited — step too far away from a tower or move into rural terrain, and you may find yourself with slower LTE speeds.

When it comes to raw speed, 5G generally wins where coverage exists. But Starlink closes the gap by delivering fast, reliable internet to places where 5G simply doesn't reach. In essence, 5G dominates urban performance, while Starlink remains the clear choice for rural connectivity.