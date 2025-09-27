Starlink Internet Speeds Are About To Get A Big Upgrade - Here's How

Whether you've been a Starlink customer since the company's inception or you've been thinking about signing up for the satellite internet service, there's never been a better time to get networked via the cosmos. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a SpaceX request to boost the Equivalent Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) for two of the brand's products: the UT3-V1 and the UT3-V2, which could be the standard dish and Mini models, respectively.

It took a year for the FCC to give Starlink the go-ahead, which allows the manufacturer to increase the EIRP of the V1 unit from 42.1 to 43.4 decibel watts, and to boost the V2 unit from 33.2 to 39.2 decibel watts. The endgame is providing SpaceX users with faster and more reliable internet speeds, and the FCC's thumbs-up couldn't have come at a better time.

For those who are unfamiliar, Amazon has been developing its own satellite internet service, known as Project Kuiper, to compete with Starlink since 2018. And with Amazon planning on having the service up and running in five countries by early 2026, it won't be long before it joins companies like Viasat as a viable alternative to Starlink.