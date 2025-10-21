AI Browser Opera Neon Upgraded With New Deep Research Agent

The agentic browser, Opera Neon, got its first major update following its release a few weeks ago. Now, users can take advantage of the Opera Deep Research Agent (ODRA), which is the fourth agent being introduced into the browser.

Unlike other agentic AIs, Opera Neon combines several LLMs to take advantage of their strengths while also using the company's own way of parallelizing operations on its server by dividing the requests into several smaller tasks. According to the company's DeepResearch Bench, the new ODRA offers more precise answers than OpenAI's best models, and it ranks slightly behind Google Gemini.

"The idea we are working on is what we internally call Symphony – an orchestration layer that fundamentally changes how users interact with multiple AI agents," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP browsers at Opera. "Instead of having users figure out each agent individually, we are creating a unified intelligence layer where one master AI helps manage all these different agents."