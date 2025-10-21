AI Browser Opera Neon Upgraded With New Deep Research Agent
The agentic browser, Opera Neon, got its first major update following its release a few weeks ago. Now, users can take advantage of the Opera Deep Research Agent (ODRA), which is the fourth agent being introduced into the browser.
Unlike other agentic AIs, Opera Neon combines several LLMs to take advantage of their strengths while also using the company's own way of parallelizing operations on its server by dividing the requests into several smaller tasks. According to the company's DeepResearch Bench, the new ODRA offers more precise answers than OpenAI's best models, and it ranks slightly behind Google Gemini.
"The idea we are working on is what we internally call Symphony – an orchestration layer that fundamentally changes how users interact with multiple AI agents," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP browsers at Opera. "Instead of having users figure out each agent individually, we are creating a unified intelligence layer where one master AI helps manage all these different agents."
Here's what Opera Neon is all about
Opera says that Neon is for more than just browsing the web, as the agentic AI can act on your behalf and work on complex projects on its own. It can execute tasks, create code, and deliver outcomes directly within the browser.
One of the main features of Opera Neon is Tasks, which let's the browser organize and work with searches within one context. By assigning a Task, you can have the AI analyze, compare, and act across multiple sources at once. With Cards, users can improve their queries by using community prompts. Finally, the Neon Do functionality lets you use the browser to compare new shoes, tell you which one might fit you better, and then purchase it for you.
Opera is slowly rolling out access for those who joined the waitlist when Opera Neon debuted. The standard plan to access Neon's features costs $19.90/month, but Opera will discuss additional perks and other tiers as it expands access to more users in the future.