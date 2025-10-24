16 Hidden Amazon Prime Membership Perks You Need To Start Using
Amazon Prime has become immensely popular over the last few years, and over 200 million global subscribers is a testament to it. But it's likely that most users aren't taking full advantage of their Prime membership. Of course, everyone is aware of benefits like free same-day or one-day delivery, Prime Video for streaming, and Amazon Music for listening to tunes.
But that's just the beginning. Your Prime subscription brings a lot more benefits to the table. From discounts on everyday goods to free subscriptions, you get a ton of privileges for being an Amazon Prime member. In this article, we'll explore some hidden and lesser-known Prime membership perks that most users might not be taking advantage of. Whether you've been subscribing to Amazon Prime for years or are a brand-new user, we'll help you uncover some interesting perks that should be on your radar.
1. Prime Gaming
An Amazon Prime membership offers several entertainment benefits for its members. It's well-known that the subscription includes Prime Video and Amazon Music, but it also offers interesting perks for gaming enthusiasts. Your Prime membership includes Prime Gaming, so you can enjoy free PC games and in-game content every month. You can access games with your Prime membership on the Prime Gaming page. Just sign in, claim the game you like, and play it on the Amazon Games app. Amazon also lets you enjoy the in-game content on PlayStation and Xbox.
In 2022, Amazon launched its Luna cloud gaming service for Prime members in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, and other supported countries. Luna allows you to play a rotating selection of free games on Fire TV, iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and Chromebook devices. If you live in the U.S, you can also access Amazon Luna on select Samsung TVs, but that's not all. You can even claim a free monthly subscription to a channel on Twitch. It's a video streaming service where you can watch live gaming feeds and interact directly with gamers.
2. Unlimited photo storage
At some point in time, every smartphone user will surely see a low storage alert. If your phone is running low on storage, you can use Amazon Photos to store unlimited images in full-resolution as part of a Prime membership. Also, there's up to 5GB of storage for saving your videos. You can download the Amazon Photos app, and with it, you can safely back up your photos and videos to the cloud and even share them with your family.
If you've got an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire tablet, you can also display your photos on them. If you wish to decorate your space with memories, as a Prime member, you can print your photos with Shutterfly at 45% off and enjoy free shipping on orders above $35. All you have to do is link your Shutterfly and Amazon Prime accounts, and your member discount will be automatically applied to your purchases.
3. Discounted Amazon Kids+
Amazon offers Amazon Kids+, a child-focused digital subscription service for users in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan. It has thousands of ad-free books, videos, games, Alexa skills, and more. Your kids can watch content from popular brands like Marvel, Disney, Lego, and National Geographic. Amazon Kids+ starts at $7.99 per month, but Prime members can snag it at a discounted price of $5.99 per month. You can use this service on several Amazon devices, such as Fire tablets and Kindle.
Your kids can enjoy exclusive and original shows like Dino Dex, Surprise & Seek, and Angry Birds Mystery Island. You can download the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard app (iOS and Android) to set up parental controls and you can filter content based on your age, adjust educational goals, set time limits, and grant or revoke access to apps like Spotify and YouTube.
4. Prime Reading and Amazon First Reads
Book lovers can turn their Amazon Prime membership into a digital library pass and read for free. You get Prime Reading, which offers a rotating collection of ebooks, magazines, audiobooks, comics, and more every month. You can choose your favorite title from a huge library that spans genres such as Mystery & Thrillers, Science Fiction & Fantasy, Romance, and Literature. If you don't have a Kindle device, simply download the free Kindle app and read these books on your Android or iOS device.
Prime members also get Amazon First Reads, which offers early access to a newly released book one month before it is officially published. You can choose one book from a curated collection of editors' picks and download the title to keep it forever. If you're a new member, you'll also get to enjoy a free Audible Plus trial with two credits, which are applicable to the entire catalog.
5. Delivery offers on Shopbop, Zappos, Woot, and Deliveroo
Your Prime membership offers a ton of delivery benefits to make shopping easier and faster, like unlimited one-day delivery on millions of items and, depending on where you live, same-day delivery. But, these benefits aren't just limited to Amazon. With partner platforms like Shopbop, you can link your Amazon account and access free 2-day shipping, next-day shipping for $3.99, and exclusive promotional offers.
When you connect your Zappos and Amazon Prime accounts, you will receive free shipping and bonus points on your orders. If you shop on Woot, Amazon's daily deals website, you can unlock free shipping with your Prime membership as well. Another Prime membership perk is the free one-year Deliveroo Plus Silver subscription, that includes free delivery on orders from selected restaurants.
6. Watch Thursday Night Football
If you're a football fan, you are going to love this Prime membership perk. Along with TV shows and blockbuster movies, Prime has exclusive rights to stream the National Football League's Thursday night games. In the U.S, Prime members can watch every Thursday Night Football (TNF) game right in the Prime Video app on any compatible device, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and smartphones.
Along with live games, you can watch expert analysis and pre-game and post-game shows. If you can't find TNF on the Prime Video homepage, check the "Live & Upcoming" or "Sports" section. You can also check out the complete 2025 schedule, to find out whos' playing next, on the Amazon Thursday Night Football page.
7. Early access to Lightning Deals
Every year, Amazon hosts exciting shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, offering exclusive deals and discounts to its Prime members. If you've got the membership, you can save big across categories like electronics, tech, toys, home decor, and more. You not only get to save on special events, Amazon also offers members-only discounts on thousands of products every day.
Whether you're looking for a USB flash drive or portable external storage, a power bank, the best headphones, or even household items, you might find some extra discounts and grab them at a lower price than non-Prime customers. Prime members also get the luxury of accessing Lightning Deals earlier. You can get your hands on deals 30 minutes before non-Prime members. This applies to daily deals as well as special events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, and Prime Big Deal Days.
8. Amazon Day Delivery option
For those who find it annoying to have an Amazon order delivered in multiple packages on different days, this underrated Prime membership benefit is for you. Amazon Day Delivery gives you the freedom to schedule all your deliveries on a specific day of the week that's convenient, at no additional cost. Doing so means you don't have to track multiple orders, as all your Amazon boxes (ordered within a week timeframe) will arrive together on your chosen day.
Besides convenience, it also helps cut down on the number of cardboard boxes and associated packaging waste. Now, this doesn't mean all your orders are only eligible for a weekly delivery. When you need an item urgently, you are free to go for fast, same-day or one-day shipping options. But, when you're not in a hurry, Amazon Day is a smarter way to shop.
9. Prime Visa and Prime Store cards
Amazon offers different types of credit cards to its Prime members. You can apply for the Prime Visa card to enjoy unlimited 5% cash back on Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and other eligible orders. Also, every time you use this card at gas stations, restaurants, and while commuting, you will get 2% cash back. You don't have to pay an annual fee, and you can redeem your rewards the next day on your Amazon orders, gift cards, or travel.
If you get the Prime Store Card, you can score some great rewards on Amazon as well. It allows members to earn 5% cash back on eligible Amazon purchases and Whole Foods orders. You can also opt for special financing on select orders. If you have a Prime credit card, you could be eligible to earn 10%, or more, cash back on a rotating selection of Amazon products.
10. Buy with Prime
Prime members get shopping and delivery benefits even outside the Amazon website, like "Buy with Prime." With it, you can shop directly from online stores of your favorite brands, while enjoying Amazon's delivery perks, including free delivery, easy returns, and 24/7 support. This is useful when you can't find a specific product or model on the Amazon website, but it is available on the brand's website.
Currently, participating companies include Pop Sockets, Casely, Buxom Cosmetics, and bareMinerals, among others. You will find this option on Amazon's "Buy with Prime" page. If you're browsing a brand's website, you will find the eligible items with a "Buy with Prime" button. You just have to verify your Prime account and Amazon will take care of shipping. If you want to return your order, you can go to an Amazon drop-off location.
11. Save on fuel and groceries
With your Amazon Prime membership, there are several everyday benefits, like saving $0.10 per gallon on fuel from over 7,000 gas stations across the U.S. All you have to do is link your Amazon account to the earnify rewards app (available for free on App Store and Play Store), which helps you find participating stations. You can use the earnify app or your phone number to apply the membership discount.
Also, you get free shipping on grocery orders above $35 from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and other participating retailers. If you want perishable items, Amazon also offers free same-day delivery on orders above $25. Currently, this service is available in more than 1,000 cities across the U.S., and Amazon plans to expand it to over 2,300 by the end of 2025.
12. Discounts on medicine
People might not know that their Prime membership includes discounts on prescription medicines. You could get up to an 80% discount on generic and 40% discount on brand-name medications from over 60,000 participating pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy. Even better, you can visit the Amazon pharmacy page and see your medication prices with both Prime and insurance coupons. If you have one or more recurring medication prescriptions, you can also subscribe to RXPass from Amazon Pharmacy. It will help you get eligible medications delivered to your door for just $5 per month. This includes medications for over 80 generic medical conditions like acid reflux and high blood pressure.
As a Prime member, you're also eligible to get One Medical at just $9 per month for yourself and up to six family members at $6 per month each. It gives you access to 24/7 virtual care for common health issues like cold and flu.
13. Earn digital rewards with No Rush Shipping
If you don't need an Amazon order urgently, you can select No-Rush Shipping at the checkout page and get an instant discount or digital rewards. Depending on the items, Amazon will automatically apply a discount to your current order or offer a promotional reward which you can use for future purchases. Unfortunately, you can't choose between the two, Amazon does it automatically.
When you earn a reward, which can be used for Kindle, ebooks, video downloads, Amazon apps, and digital music, Amazon sends an email with all the details. It's worth knowing that these credits have an expiration date, so make sure to use them while they are valid. Also, when you apply no-rush shipping, your orders might take a bit longer to arrive, so only use it for products you don't need right away.
14. Enjoy free Grubhub+ and Alexa+
Your Amazon Prime membership includes a free Grubhub+ subscription, which usually costs $120 per year or $9.99 per month. When you order food from your favorite restaurants, Grubhub+ offers lower fees and free delivery on eligible orders. You'll also get 5% credit back on takeout orders and other exclusive offers. You can visit the Amazon website or download the Amazon Shopping app to access Grubhub. If you use the Grubhub app, you'll have to enter a code manually.
You also get free Alexa+, the next-generation of Amazon's personal assistant with Generative AI capabilities. Amazon claims Alexa+ is more capable and smarter than before, ensuring a more interactive experience. You can talk to Alexa naturally and it will help you with entertainment, managing your smart home devices, and more. Alexa+ is the newest Prime membership perk, and it's also available for non-Prime members at $19.99 per month.
15. Share benefits with Amazon Family
With Amazon Family, previously known as Amazon Household, you can share all your Prime membership perks with one other adult, four children under the age of 13, and four teenagers. This includes your Amazon subscriptions to Prime Video and Prime Gaming, digital content like Kindle books and magazines, one year of free Grubhub+ service, and other benefits. You can also set up parental controls for your child's profile to manage what they can watch and approve their orders.
To set up and use Amazon Family, all members have to be a part of the same household. It's also worth pointing out Prime Access, a discounted membership for customers with government assistance. It's not something you automatically receive with your Prime membership, but you can refer it to someone who might be in need.
16. Other exclusive perks for Prime customers
Amazon also offers special advantages to certain Prime members. In selected areas across the U.S. and Canada, you can use Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery and get your packages delivered safely inside your garage. This feature is helpful when you're away from home and want to protect your packages from bad weather or being stolen. It works with smart garages like myQ, Aladdin Connect, and Anywhere. You just have to link your garage door to Amazon Key and choose In-Garage delivery during checkout.
Prime Members also get a 15% discount on a baby registry and a free welcome box with sample surprises for both parents and the baby. You can add your favorite products to the registry and ask Amazon for ideas, inspiration, or shopping guides. Amazon also offers a wedding registry where you can create a gift card fund, enable group gifting, and more.