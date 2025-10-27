What Does 'HDMI' Actually Mean?

The tech space, and especially audio and video, is jam-packed with acronyms. From TV types like LED (Light Emitting Diode) and OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode), to descriptors for equipment like AVR (Audio Video Receiver), and audio technologies like DTS (Digital Theater Systems); it can get confusing. Linking everything together is typically another acronym: an HDMI cable.

You've likely heard this term or at least know that this is the type of cable you need to connect your TV to your receiver, speaker, game console, or other source devices. You have an idea of what the port and connector look like, but you might still be confused by what it actually means. Understanding that will help you better appreciate why having a high-quality HDMI cable is important to complete your home theater setup, games room, or living room setup.

HDMI stands for "High-Definition Multimedia Interface," and it does exactly what you think: Transmits high-quality audio and video signals from source device to a smart TV or other display. The single cable can carry both signals, allowing for simple and clean setups. With the latest standards, you can enjoy Hi-Fi audio like Dolby Atmos and high-res 4K video.