Is It Safe To Leave Your Windows Laptop Plugged In All The Time?

In this digital age, where remote work is common – and we have the gadgets to optimize it – many people have a desk at home where their laptop is permanently kept. It is turned on in the morning and left on for most of the day, or even all day. Because the laptop might not travel outside its little home office, some may simply leave it permanently plugged in. Is this a good idea, though? Should your laptop be plugged in all the time?

The short answer is that it typically is not a big deal to keep your laptop plugged in while in use for convenience. However, there are some signs you should look out for that warn you that the laptop battery is suffering. Things like your computer feeling too hot and the fan making excessive noise are red flags. You should also unplug your laptop when not in use for the overall longevity of your battery, and when there are storms outside to avoid power surges.

The good news is that laptops these days are resilient and efficient. While older laptop battery models could suffer greatly from constantly being plugged in, modern laptop batteries are better.