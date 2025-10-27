NASA Found A Secret US Military Base Buried Deep In Greenland's Ice Shelf

While flying over Greenland and using advanced radar technology to map the continent's ice, NASA scientists discovered something incredible, an abandoned Cold-War-era U.S. military base 100 feet under the surface. Dubbed Camp Century, it comprised 9,800 feet of underground tunnels and was originally at the center of something called Project Iceworm. The location was disguised as a research facility, but in fact was designed to house nuclear missiles, lying dormant for potential strikes on the Soviet Union. Built between 1959 and 1960, the base was decommissioned and abandoned by 1967.

Camp Century was actually not a secret. The Army even marketed its opening back in the day, but maintained that it was for research, not a potential nuclear arsenal. It was meant to house more tunnels, missile launch centers, and soldiers numbering 11,000 as a sort of underground city. But none of that came to pass, simply because it wasn't feasible. However, the operation wasn't a complete bust. On-site research contributed to a greater understanding of the Earth's ancient climate and helped profile Greenland's distant past of a lush landscape with diverse wildlife and flora. Although Camp Century is uninhabited today, it does contain over 47,000 gallons of nuclear waste that was never removed. That's a problem, considering the waste could be exposed as Greenland's ice sheet is losing more ice than previously believed.