Your HBO Max Subscription Is Going Up In Price Today - Here's How Much It Costs Now

Warner Bros. Discovery just announced that its subscription service, which was recently reverted to HBO Max after a failed rebranding attempt, is getting a price increase on all of its plans. Starting Tuesday, October 21, the ad-supported HBO Max Basic plan will cost you an extra $1 each month, increasing from $9.99 to $10.99. If you opt for the annual plan, you will need to shell out an additional $10 a year, bringing the total to $109.99.

The HBO Max Standard plan is getting a price increase of $1.50, now costing $18.49 a month. In conjunction, an annual Standard plan will cost $184.99, which is $15 more than the previous plan. The Premium plan is getting the biggest bump in price, with customers now having to shell out an extra $2 every month, or an extra $22.99 annually. Those with an annual Premium plan will need to spend $229.99 to enjoy the highest tier plan offered by HBO.

This new price hike is in effect for new customers starting today. For those who are already HBO Max subscribers, you will have to start paying more when you go to renew on or after November 20.