Here's How NASA Plans To Deorbit The ISS

When the International Space Station reaches the end of its mission life around 2030, NASA won't simply let it fall to Earth. That brings a potential risk of debris from the ISS hitting populated areas. Instead, the agency devised a multistep plan to guide the massive structure safely back into Earth's atmosphere. The ISS will gradually descend as natural atmospheric drag slowly lowers its orbit. Engineers on the ground will monitor and control this process, performing reboosts and orbital adjustments to ensure the station maintains stability and the correct orientation for the final maneuver.

Once the last crew has returned to Earth, a specifically designed spacecraft known as the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) will approach the ISS. This vehicle, being developed by SpaceX under NASA's direction, will act as a space tug, likely aiming the ISS toward a remote region of the South Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo, or the "spacecraft cemetery". It's where satellites and space debris have been safely deposited over the years.

As the USDV executes its deorbit burn, the station will begin to plunge into the denser layers of Earth's atmosphere, and heating will cause most of the structure to break apart and burn up, with any surviving fragments expected to fall harmlessly into the ocean. This controlled descent is vastly different from the uncontrolled reentries of smaller spacecraft such as Skylab, whose pieces ended up falling in Australia. Given the ISS's enormous size and weight of over 400 tons, an uncontrolled descent would pose an unacceptable risk.

The ISS's decommissioning will be the most complex reentry ever attempted, requiring meticulous coordination between international partners, NASA, Russian Roscosmos, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. NASA's controlled approach ensures not only safety but also a dignified end for one of humanity's most ambitious symbols of science and cooperation.