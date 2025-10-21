WhatsApp Rolls Out A New Feature To Protect Users From Online Scams

Meta today announced several new security features designed to help users better identify online scams. Meta's new tools are incredibly important because as users get better at recognizing common scam techniques, scammers quickly adapt by devising new schemes.

Regarding WhatsApp, Meta announced that it will now issue a security warning whenever a user is prompted to share their screen with an unknown contact. This is meant to combat a common scam where users are led to believe that there's an issue with either their device or financial institution. In turn, scammers kindly offer to share a user's screen so that they can better ascertain what's going on and ultimately fix the made-up issue. Of course, with screen sharing enabled, scammers can view typed passwords and sensitive financial information in real-time.

Because scams of this nature typically target older individuals, Meta said that it's joining the National Elder Fraud Coordination Center (NEFCC), a non-profit "that brings together law enforcement, and companies like AARP, Amazon, Capital One, Google, Microsoft, and Walmart to combat fraud targeting older adults."