Scam Texts Are On The Rise - Here's How iOS 26 Keeps You Safe

One of the more helpful features Apple introduced with iOS 26 is a new filtering system designed to make users less likely to fall victim to a phishing scam over text. With the volume of texting scams on the rise, Apple made a point to keep iPhone users safe with its most recent iOS update.

The feature effectively divides up incoming texts by placing messages from known users in the main text thread and putting suspicious messages into a "Spam" folder that can be checked later. By default, messages from unknown numbers — such as verification codes from your bank or surveys from companies — will arrive in your main text thread. If you want those messages to be separate, Apple makes it easy to filter them out as well. To do this, open up the Messages app on your iPhone. Next, tap the icon with the horizontal lines (also known as a hamburger button) in the upper right corner of the screen. Once you do that, you'll see an option to "Manage Filtering" at the bottom. Select that and you'll see a toggle that gives you the option to screen messages from unknown senders. Once this toggle is on, non-scam messages from unknown numbers will appear in a separate folder titled "Unknown Senders list."

All told, it's a welcome feature that will hopefully lessen the likelihood of iPhone users giving out sensitive credentials to malicious actors.