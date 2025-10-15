Popular Text Message Scams Rake In Over $1 Billion For Cybercriminals

Every week, I receive a handful of text messages that are quite clearly scams. Some are about past-due toll road payments. Some mention a Coinbase withdrawal code. Others reference job offers for positions at companies I've never heard of. While these texts are undoubtedly a nuisance, the upside is that it's relatively easy to spot them. Some texts, for example, are from international area codes. Suffice it to say, a job offer over text from a number that starts with +63 — which is the country code for the Philippines — is easy to snuff out.

But with the advent of AI, the language used in scam texts is becoming more natural and believable. And when the texts reference something vague but familiar, like an issue regarding a purchased item from Amazon, discerning what's real and what's fake becomes a tad more challenging. Further, older adults who are less tech-savvy are generally more prone to believing a scam text in the first place. All told, these text scams are sometimes sophisticated and surprisingly lucrative, with The Wall Street Journal recently reporting that these scams have allowed cyber gangs to rake in over $1 billion in just a few short years.