YouTube's Newest Creator Tool Could Keep AI Deepfakes Off Of Your Feed

Along with the influx of new AI products and services, we've also seen an increase in "deepfakes." Some deepfakes aren't malicious at all, and are instead intended to add an extra layer to a funny video. Others, though, are meant to trick people into supporting scams by impersonating key figures they might look up to — like we've seen with the fake Elon Musk ads in recent years.

While deepfakes and impersonations have a place in media — when they aren't driving malicious products or scams — there has to be some way for creators to protect themselves, especially as deepfakes continue to get weirder and the technology behind them continues to advance. That is why YouTube has launched a new system called Likeness Detection.

The system has actually been in testing for quite a while, YouTube says, but it's finally pushing the system out to a wider group of creators, allowing them to keep up with any unsanctioned uses of their image and likeness across the site. The point of the system is to help prevent creators' voices and images from being taken and used to promote products they don't actually support, to spread misinformation, and more.