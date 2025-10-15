YouTube Is About To Look A Lot Different - Here's What You Need To Know

Google is making some big changes to YouTube, and they're rolling out now. The changes are coming not long after the company introduced new options to hide recommendations at the end of videos, and they're likely to shake things up a bit. Chief among the new changes is a huge revamp of the video player, which, according to Google, should offer a "cleaner and more immersive video play" across all of the different platforms. The new design will include updated icons and control options, all while being less obscuring to the video that you're actually watching.

Alongside the changes to the video player, Google is introducing improvements to the "Seek" feature, which you can use to skip through videos. Google claims it will now be "less intrusive" when used. Moving between tabs on mobile should also be more seamless, thanks to an updated design. The changes began rolling out to users on October 13, and Google says it will also introduce new video options such as custom like animations on certain video types and more.