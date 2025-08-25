YouTube's Latest Experiment Is A Great Example Of How Not To Use AI

While ChatGPT, Gemini, and other generative AI products have their uses, some companies are going overboard. Beyond issues like hallucinations or AI screwing up — like deleting an entire code database because it "panicked" — there are also concerns about how AI is being used without the knowledge or permission of users. YouTube has now given us a perfect example of how that could happen.

In one of the platform's most recent experiments, YouTube started making small edits to some videos without alerting the creator first. While the changes weren't made by generative AI, they did rely on machine learning. For the most part, it looks like the reported changes have added definition to things like wrinkles, as well as adding clearer skin and sharper edges on some videos.

While YouTube has implemented useful AI tools in the past in the past, such as helping creators come up with video ideas, these most recent changes are part of a larger issue: they're being made without user consent.