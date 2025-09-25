YouTube Will Finally Let You Hide The Recommendations At The End Of Videos - Here's How To Do It

Some YouTube creators are using end screens to promote additional content from the channel. It's a practice many YouTube users are familiar with, as those end screen recommendations show up at the end of many clips on the streaming service. Sometimes, they cover most of the screen, as creators can place up to four recommendations on the screen. But since those end screens can appear anywhere in the last 20 seconds of the clip, they can sometimes cover key details you may want to see. Until now, there was no way to remove the recommendation screens, but YouTube is finally allowing users to hide those end screens when they get in the way.

The end screen recommendations will not disappear, as creators can still promote their content at the end of videos. YouTube isn't giving users a setting that will permanently remove those end screens. You can only hide the recommendations on the video you're watching. You'll have to repeat the process for every clip that has recommendations blocking relevant content.

Not all YouTube changes are beneficial. A few weeks ago, users and creators noticed YouTube using AI to enhance videos without the permission of creators. Previously, YouTube also hid the Skip button so users would watch more (and sometimes even longer) ads. But this time YouTube appears to be doing the right thing.