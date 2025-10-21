Prominent iPhone Leaker Shares An Update On His Legal Battle With Apple

Noted leaker Jon Prosser shared an update with The Verge on October 21 about the current status of his ongoing legal battle with Apple. Prosser, if you recall, was sued by Apple this past July for leaking confidential information about upcoming iOS 26 features. Well before Apple unveiled iOS 26 at WWDC in June, Prosser on his YouTube channel revealed iOS 26's Liquid Glass redesign, along with new system icons and updated UI controls.

Earlier this month, Apple filed a motion seeking a default judgment against Prosser. Apple's motion claims that Prosser, despite being served this past summer, did not respond to its complaint by the legally required date. Apple further said that it made several efforts to ask Prosser if he was planning on responding to the complaint. The motion adds that Prosser failed to respond to any of Apple's inquiries. Somewhat bizarrely, Prosser claims that he has been in contact with Apple.

"All I can tell you is that regardless of what is being reported, and regardless of what the court documents say — I have, in fact, been in active communications with Apple since the beginning stages of this case," Prosser said in a statement. "The notion that I'm ignoring the case is incorrect. That's all I am able to say."

It's a bit unclear what's going on here. Does Prosser think his communications with Apple make responding to the company's complaint unnecessary? Is Prosser perhaps communicating with individuals at Apple without Apple's legal team being made aware of it? As of now, there are more questions than answers.