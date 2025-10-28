Apple Watch Users Will Love This Hidden iOS 26 Fitness Feature

Longtime Apple Watch users who are used to creating custom workouts on the wearable know that it's not an ideal experience. You have to rely on the relatively small Apple Watch screen to create and edit the custom workouts. One wrong tap, and you have to restart the process. You can mirror the Apple Watch to your iPhone, but that's still not ideal. Thankfully, the iOS 26 update comes to the rescue via a handy new feature Apple added to the Fitness app. The new Workout menu lets you create custom training sessions directly on the iPhone.

Apple added the Workout menu to the Fitness app so iPhone users who own the AirPods Pro 3 but don't have an Apple Watch can initiate training sessions from the handset. The AirPods Pro 3 feature heart rate sensors, which operate only during workouts. Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners accustomed to tracking workouts from the wrist might ignore the new menu, especially if they don't take the iPhone with them while training. Therefore, the ability to create custom Apple Watch workouts on the iPhone might go unnoticed.

The customization feature isn't immediately obvious, even if you use the Workout menu in the Fitness app. As a marathon runner, I use the Apple Watch to track and customize my runs. I ignored the Workout menu on the iPhone until recently. I needed a new custom session, and that's how I discovered that Apple added support for creating custom workouts to the Fitness app in iOS 26. Not only is it extremely easy to set up custom workouts on the iPhone, but you can also share them with friends and family with ease.