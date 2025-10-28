This Eco-Friendly Technology Can Remove Toxic PFAS From Water - Here's How

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, also called PFAS, are known as toxic "forever" chemicals. They permeate nearly everything, because they're used in so much. People come into contact with them through everyday items like apparel, non-stick cookware, cosmetics, upholstery, rugs, and more. Worst of all, PFAS have made their way into the environment — including soil, air, and water, notably drinking water. They've even been found in 99% of bottled water, not just tap water. They're called forever chemicals because they break down extremely slowly over time, over a span of hundreds to thousands of years. Studies have also linked PFAS to serious health effects in humans, like liver damage, reproductive disorders, immune system disruption, and unsurprisingly, certain cancers. That explains why there's a lot of research studying ways to get rid of them faster. A collaborative study published in Advanced Materials introduces a new eco-friendly technology that may be used to remove toxic PFAS from water.

It's important to note that capturing PFAS molecules is only part of the solution. Methods are also needed to destroy those substances. The research team has a solution for both, after experimenting with previously discovered materials that contained a layered double hydroxide (LDH) made of copper and aluminum. In formulation with nitrate, the resulting material adsorbs PFAS – attracts to its surface – with remarkable efficiency. It takes minutes to remove large concentrations versus the slower commercial carbon filters typically used for the same methods. It works because the layered copper-aluminum material has a slight charge imbalance, which encourages the PFAS molecules to bind faster and stronger than comparable options. The research team tested the material in river, tap, and wastewater and it worked well, including with static and continuous-flow systems. So, the technology would be reliable in water treatment plants, for instance.