Omdia: Base iPhone 20 To Launch In Early 2027, Months Ahead Of The Big‑redesign 20th‑anniversary iPhone

Apple is widely expected to release a 20th anniversary iPhone model in 2027 that will introduce a major redesign to mark the occasion, similar to what the company did in 2017 with the iPhone X. We've long referred to that iPhone model as the iPhone 20, a placeholder name that makes sense given the iPhone X precedent, but research firm Omdia just delivered an unexpected twist. ETNews reports that senior analyst Heo Moo-yeol said at a conference on Wednesday that Apple will introduce the first iPhone 20 model in early 2027, alongside the budget-friendly iPhone 18e. In the second half of 2027, the "iPhone 20 Air, Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Fold 2" will be released.

Omdia teases a significant branding overhaul for the iPhone, beyond skipping the iPhone 19 name. First, the iPhone 19 is what we'd expect Apple to use in 2027, following the iPhone 18 series coming next year. But since 2027 marks the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple will want to introduce an iPhone 20. Coincidentally, Apple skipped the iPhone 9 series in 2017 when it launched the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Second, Omdia's prediction aligns with other reports that Apple will change its iPhone lineup next September. The first iPhone Fold will be included in the iPhone 18 series. As a result, the standard iPhone 18 will be pushed to the first half of 2027. But if Heo's prediction is accurate, Apple will not use the iPhone 18 name for the standard iPhone that is to launch alongside the iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027. Instead, Apple will rebrand the base model as iPhone 20, which will precede the flagship iPhones coming in September 2027, including the big redesign for the 20th anniversary iPhone.