What Does 'HDR' Actually Mean On Smart TVs?

When you are shopping for a television, you are bound to come across a plethora of marketing and technical jargon. While some of it is fluff to hype the TV and make it sound better than the competition, other jargon, such as HDR — which stands for high dynamic range — can actually be pretty important to your TV's picture quality and general visual performance.

HDR is a technology used on modern televisions that dramatically upgrades what you see on the screen compared to standard dynamic range (SDR) TVs by expanding the visible range of light and color. As a result, HDR TVs can display brighter whites and darker blacks. This expanded range also means the TV can produce a wider range of colors, allowing it to present a color palette that is much closer to what we see in real life.

HDR marketing is also typically accompanied by other terms, such as HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, which, unlike the core technology, are formats used by creators for mastering high dynamic range content. Support for both HDR and different HDR formats has become a big deal as 4K TVs have become popular. But what do you need to ensure your HDR TV delivers excellent results, and do the HDR formats have any tangible impact on your viewing experience? Let's find out.