Liam Neeson & Bradley Cooper's Remake Of A Classic TV Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix
More than a decade after it first hit theaters, "The A-Team" is finding new life on Netflix — and audiences can't seem to get enough. So much so, in fact, that this 2010 feature film reboot of the classic TV series starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto Copley, and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has rocketed onto Netflix's Top 10 movies list at #8 just days after joining the platform. The franchise, once a staple of 1980s TV, is as nostalgic and filled with over-the-top action as it gets, which is no doubt what viewers are responding to. It's also not every day that a decade-old reboot storms the Netflix charts — but as Colonel Hannibal Smith would say: "I love it when a plan comes together."
The inclusion of "The A-Team" on Netflix's current Top 10 movies ranking is part of a trend we increasingly see with the streamer, wherein most of its film content consists of older library titles as opposed to releases that are marketed as Netflix originals. Which makes total sense, of course; it's much easier to acquire something than it is to make your own version.
The A-Team is suddenly a Netflix Top 10 movie
"The A-Team," from director Joe Carnahan, joins other older feature films on the streamer's Top 10 ranking at the moment, including 2025's new "I Know What You Did Last Summer" at #4 and 2001's Brittany Murphy thriller "Don't Say a Word" at #5.
About "The A-Team" franchise itself: The story is built around a group of ex–Special Forces soldiers who get falsely accused of a crime — which, in turn, requires them to go on the run and use their military skills to help people in need along the way (while, obviously, avoiding capture). Both the classic 1980s TV series and the movie reboot follow the same premise and feature the clever scheming of cigar-chomping Colonel Hannibal Smith, whose team includes the charming "Face," tough-as-iron B.A. Baracus, and the goofy pilot Murdock.
In terms of the audience reception, filmgoers seemed to recognize the movie for what it was — basically just two hours of fun, not meant to be taken seriously. Accordingly, the reboot is currently sitting on a modest 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 100,000 user ratings. One viewer praises it thus on the review site: "This movie was fun as hell — mission accomplished!"