Liam Neeson & Bradley Cooper's Remake Of A Classic TV Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix

More than a decade after it first hit theaters, "The A-Team" is finding new life on Netflix — and audiences can't seem to get enough. So much so, in fact, that this 2010 feature film reboot of the classic TV series starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto Copley, and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has rocketed onto Netflix's Top 10 movies list at #8 just days after joining the platform. The franchise, once a staple of 1980s TV, is as nostalgic and filled with over-the-top action as it gets, which is no doubt what viewers are responding to. It's also not every day that a decade-old reboot storms the Netflix charts — but as Colonel Hannibal Smith would say: "I love it when a plan comes together."

The inclusion of "The A-Team" on Netflix's current Top 10 movies ranking is part of a trend we increasingly see with the streamer, wherein most of its film content consists of older library titles as opposed to releases that are marketed as Netflix originals. Which makes total sense, of course; it's much easier to acquire something than it is to make your own version.