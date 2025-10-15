Dylan O'Brien's Beloved Sci-Fi Movie Trilogy Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

"The franchise," Netflix explains in a summary of the movies, "tells the tale of a young scientist and the group of misfits among whom he mysteriously wakes up — all memories wiped but their names. He must then lead them through a killer maze to freedom. But when they finally make it out, they find the outside world ravaged by solar flares, which have decimated the planet's population and left the dregs of humanity plagued with a sickness called the Flare."

The "Maze Runner" movies are based on novels written by James Dashner, and the cast includes Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario (who, by the way, is fantastic as a crime boss' daughter in Netflix's "The Gentlemen" series), plus Will Poulter, Giancarlo Esposito, and Walton Goggins, among others. In the first movie, a group of young people with no memories has to figure out how to escape a maze — uncovering its secret, while also avoiding deadly creatures.

"After escaping the maze and making it to a remote fortified outpost," Netflix explains about movie #2, "the Gladers — Thomas, Teresa, and friends — must make a daring escape across the Scorch, a desolate wasteland marked with damage from solar flares and infested with Cranks, who were once human but are now infected with the Flare." And as for the third movie, it involves the Gladers needing to save their friends and quite possibly the world by breaking into the so-called 'last city,' which is apparently even more of a threat than the maze itself. If you love dystopian fiction, consider this your next binge assignment from Netflix — especially if you're a fan of movies like "The Hunger Games" and "Divergent."